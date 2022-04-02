Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,358,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

