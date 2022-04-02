Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.31.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

