Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 41,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,740. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $439.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

