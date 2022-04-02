VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VVPR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

