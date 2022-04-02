VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of VVPR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About VivoPower International (Get Rating)
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VivoPower International (VVPR)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.