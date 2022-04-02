Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

