Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. The stock had a trading volume of 800,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.94. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

