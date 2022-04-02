Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NYSE:WNC opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,463.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wabash National by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

