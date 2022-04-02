Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.61. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($33.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

