Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 15,009,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.