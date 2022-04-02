Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.