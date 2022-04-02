Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,041.93

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.93 ($13.65) and traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.13). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.30), with a volume of 2,496 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) price target on shares of Water Intelligence in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £170.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 872.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,040.77.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

