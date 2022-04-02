Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Up 26.3% in March

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,992,000 after buying an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.54 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

