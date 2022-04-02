Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.