WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC opened at $360.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

