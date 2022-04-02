WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $108.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49.

