WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 40,883 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,883 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,241 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 127,451,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,776. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

