WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,617 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

HESM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

