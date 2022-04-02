WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

