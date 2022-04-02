WBI Investments Inc. Buys 3,580 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 801.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,431 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

