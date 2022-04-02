WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.