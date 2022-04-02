WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. 730,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,126. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

