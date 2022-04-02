WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,027,000 after buying an additional 7,250,976 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,221,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,342,000 after buying an additional 360,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,185,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 66,339 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,855,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,538,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares during the period.

HYEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,203. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

