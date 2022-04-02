WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,026 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 1,566,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

