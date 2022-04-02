WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.