WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WECMF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

About WeCommerce (Get Rating)

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

