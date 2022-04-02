WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WECMF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.
About WeCommerce (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeCommerce (WECMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.