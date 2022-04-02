Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
WEJO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 529,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,412. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.