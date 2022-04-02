Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

WEJO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 529,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,412. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,579,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

