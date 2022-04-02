Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.76.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $98.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

