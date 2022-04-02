Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.09. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 1,363,780 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.