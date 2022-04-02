Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 980,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,521,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. 629,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

