Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

WU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 46.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 22.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Western Union by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

