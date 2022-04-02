WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Hits $49.46 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. WHALE has a total market cap of $49.46 million and $847,203.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00013974 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

