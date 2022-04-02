Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:WPM opened at $48.87 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

