Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

