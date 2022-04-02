Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

NYSE:WLL opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $847,000.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

