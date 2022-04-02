Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 226.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

