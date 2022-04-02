Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 298 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.85. 19,544,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day moving average of $296.10. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.