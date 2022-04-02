Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,517 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 5,502,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,467. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.