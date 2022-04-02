Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $122,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.40. 4,827,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.