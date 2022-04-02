Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $124,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $52.59. 1,715,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

