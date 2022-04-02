Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $139,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,530. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

