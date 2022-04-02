Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $90,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.28 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

