Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,206,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 286,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.06. 1,043,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,244. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

