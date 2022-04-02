Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 180 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.58. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

