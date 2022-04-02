Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $162,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

