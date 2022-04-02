Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $92.10. 445,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

