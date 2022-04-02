Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,863 ($37.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,454.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,190.60.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

