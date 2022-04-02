Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).
WIZZ opened at GBX 2,863 ($37.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,454.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,190.60.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.
