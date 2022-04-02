Woodcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Woodcoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and $333.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.04 or 0.07482249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00273248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.00809600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00100139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.00470460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00396614 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

