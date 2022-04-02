WorkQuest Token (WQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $265,048.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $334,166.63 and approximately $265,048.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00037478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00108490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,449,563 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

