World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WRLD stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.13. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

