World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
WRLD stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.13. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
