Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

